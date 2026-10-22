Truck drivers’ blockades raise supply concerns across southern Italy

Protests by truck drivers against high diesel prices spread across southern Italy on Thursday, raising concerns over possible disruptions to the supply of goods, according to ANSA news agency.

Concerns over the potential impact on supplies remained despite several truck drivers deciding to suspend their protests.

Meanwhile, truck drivers in Gela decided to maintain their blockade, continuing their protest against rising fuel prices.

"We will continue until there are concrete results. Announcements are of no use to us. These stationary trucks represent our entire lives and our work," they said.

Dozens of heavy vehicles remained stationary at a roundabout on the SS 117 bis Gela-Catania road at the entrance to Gela.

In recent days, other truck drivers also parked their vehicles at a protest site set up by farmers at the entrance to the town in the province of Caltanissetta.

The mayors of Naples and Bari reportedly warned that their cities risk paralysis amid the protests.

Meanwhile, the government adopted a firm stance, with those responsible for the blockades expected to be identified and reported to police.

Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi reportedly urged prefects and police chiefs to monitor possible "criminal infiltration" of the protests.

The Interior Ministry is also expected to ensure supplies of essential goods, while law enforcement officers are ready to escort truck drivers who request assistance.

The government is preparing a decree combining support measures for the road transport sector with funding for agriculture.

The measure is scheduled to be examined by the Council of Ministers at noon on Thursday.





