Trump says US ‘not negotiating’ with Iran, something will happen ‘fairly soon’

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Washington is not negotiating with Iran, adding that "something one way or the other" will happen "fairly soon."

"No, I think we're not negotiating," Trump told reporters upon returning from a rally in South Carolina. "We are going to have something one way or the other that'll happen fairly soon."

"Most people seem to think it's after the election, and we're going to see what happens," he added.

Earlier, during his remarks at the rally, Trump said the US could end its war with Iran now but wants to ensure that the outcome is lasting.

"It'll end very soon. We could leave now, but we want to make sure it lasts for a long time," he said.

He claimed the US had defeated Iran militarily and financially, adding that Tehran would "never have a nuclear weapon."

His remarks came as The New York Times reported that the US and Israeli militaries have developed plans for renewed strikes on Iran after the US midterm elections, citing US officials and others briefed on the deliberations.

The report said it is far from certain that Trump will approve the strikes, noting that he has repeatedly vetoed plans to return to major combat this year.

A White House official told the Times that the administration does not comment on military plans "that may or may not exist."

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to respond with missile and drone attacks in the region and effectively close the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy supplies.

A memorandum of understanding signed in June by the US and Iran following Pakistani and Qatari mediation has since stalled amid disagreements, including over navigation in the strait.