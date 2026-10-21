Saudi-led coalition intercepts drone in Riyadh region in 2nd Tuesday attack

The Saudi-led coalition said Tuesday that it had intercepted and destroyed a drone in the region of the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

The coalition announced the interception on US social media company X, without providing further details.

The coalition later said in a statement that its forces destroyed the launcher used by the Houthis to fire a ballistic missile toward Riyadh earlier Tuesday, without specifying its location.

The coalition said earlier Tuesday that it intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi group toward Riyadh, after explosions were heard in the capital following a security warning.

The incidents come amid escalating hostilities between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthi group, which has launched missile and drone attacks against the kingdom, while a Saudi-led coalition has carried out airstrikes on Houthi positions in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government against the Houthis since 2015. The group has controlled the capital, Sanaa, and several provinces since 2014.