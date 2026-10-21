Yemeni army says over 740 attacks ‘neutralized’ 200 Houthis in 24 hours

The Yemeni army said Tuesday that it had carried out 744 precision attacks against the Houthi group in the last 24 hours, and "neutralized" around 200 of its members.

The army said in a statement that forces continued advancing an offensive under "Operation Yemen Dawn," conducting "744 precise and direct targeting operations."

The attacks involved warplanes, drones, field artillery, multiple rocket launchers and sniper units, it said.

Targets included field command and control centers, firing positions, fortified sites, reserve assembly areas, Houthi reinforcements and supply assets, according to the statement.

In the southwestern province of Taiz, the army said forces continued to intensify military pressure and push back Houthi fighters.

Operations on the eastern, southern and western fronts maintained "a synchronized operational tempo" that restricted the movement of Houthi reserves and prevented the group from making territorial gains, it added.

The army said the operations "neutralized around 200" Houthi members and destroyed or damaged 90 vehicles and other military assets.

"Neutralized" is a military term referring to combatants being put out of action, including through death or injury.

There was no comment from the Houthi group.

It came amid escalating hostilities between the Houthis and forces aligned with Yemen's internationally recognized government, backed by the Saudi-led coalition.

Yemen has been engulfed in conflict since 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and much of the north.