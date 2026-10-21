Russia, Ukraine report 3 killed following exchange of overnight strikes

Rescuers work at the site of an apartment building damaged by a Russian jet drone attacks, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 21, 2026. (REUTERS)

Three people were killed in overnight attacks in Kyiv and Russia's Bryansk region, officials from Ukraine and Russia said Wednesday.

Two people were killed in a Russian attack on Kyiv early Wednesday, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said.

"A fire broke out in an apartment on the 20th floor of a high-rise building in the city's Sviatoshynskyi district, covering an area of about 70 square meters and partially destroying the apartment's structures. Rescuers found the bodies of two people while clearing the rubble," it said in a statement.

Separately, one person was killed, and two others were injured when a Ukrainian drone struck a civilian car in the settlement of Klimovo in Russia's Bryansk region, Governor Yegor Kovalchuk said on the Russian social media platform Max.

The 19-year-old passenger died from his injuries, while two other men, both aged 21, sustained shrapnel wounds, the governor said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Russian forces had carried out overnight drone strikes against logistics centers, port infrastructure, power substations supporting those facilities and vessels transporting military cargo to Ukraine.

The ministry said a warehouse complex in Poltava used to store long- and medium-range drones and the Nyvky 330-kilovolt substation in Kyiv had been hit.

It also reported a strike on a dry cargo vessel heading to the port of Odesa that was carrying military supplies to Ukraine.

The Russian Defense Ministry also said its air defenses had intercepted and destroyed 373 Ukrainian drones over 15 Russian regions overnight.