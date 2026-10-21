Hazardous material release triggers evacuation order in Ohio, US

Emergency authorities ordered residents within a 1.6-kilometer (1-mile) radius of an industrial area in the US city of Toledo, Ohio, to evacuate late Tuesday following an active hazardous materials leak.

The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department directed people near Enterprise Boulevard and Progress Avenue to leave immediately after the release began at 10.48 pm local time Tuesday (0248GMT Wednesday).

The incident occurred at the Sterling Pipe and Tube facility, which has been evacuated, according to the Fire Department spokesperson Pvt. Sheldon Collins, local media WTOL11 reported.

No injuries or deaths have been reported, and emergency personnel confirmed that no explosion occurred.

The specific chemical involved in the release remains unconfirmed by officials as specialized hazardous materials teams continue overnight monitoring at the site.

The department instructed individuals to shelter in place by remaining indoors, closing all windows and doors, and turning off ventilation systems that bring in outside air.

The city said the evacuation zone covers the Raintree Village and Alexis Addition neighborhoods.

Authorities established a temporary shelter at Shoreland Elementary School, while the Red Cross and public transit buses assembled at a nearby parking lot on Alexis Road to assist displaced residents.