Rubio says Putin could attend G20 summit in Miami

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin could attend the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Miami, although Washington has not received confirmation of his participation.

"There's the potential that Putin might come to the one in Miami as well, although we don't have confirmation on that," Rubio told reporters in India.

Rubio was responding to a question about whether Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov would attend a G20 summit in Miami or a foreign ministers' meeting in Atlanta.

"Well, the Russians are invited to be a part of the G20, the president made that decision. So obviously they're going to be represented at each of these summits."

Asked whether Lavrov would personally attend the meeting in Atlanta, Rubio said he did not know but expected that he might. "I don't know if he himself is coming. I expect he might. I think he told us he was in the last time we engaged with him. So they're part of the G20, and so they'll be at that meeting," Rubio said.