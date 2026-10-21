Marine Le Pen says Macron government has ‘lost control' of Yellow Vests protests

French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen on Wednesday accused the government of failing to manage the Yellow Vests protests, saying it had "lost control of everything" after violence erupted during the Oct. 17 demonstrations against high living costs.

Speaking to broadcaster franceinfo, the far-right National Rally leader said the unrest was foreseeable but authorities had failed to prepare.

"What happened on Saturday was predictable," she said, adding that it was not anticipated.

"We are facing a collapsing state," Le Pen said, accusing the government of being unable to maintain control.

Le Pen called on prosecutors to demonstrate "absolute firmness" toward those responsible for looting and demanded that perpetrators be held financially liable for the damage.

"They will pay, and if necessary, for life," she said.

The far-right leader suggested compensation could be deducted from benefits or wages, adding: "For the parents of minors, it is the parents who will pay."

Le Pen argued that the prospect of paying for damage would deter attacks on private and public property.

She also questioned the effectiveness of nighttime curfews introduced in several cities, including Paris, Lyon and Marseille, following the unrest. "I'm not at all sure that the curfew is the cause of this lull," she said.

Asked about Thursday's meeting between Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu and political parties, Le Pen said National Rally would send representatives, rejecting suggestions that it was boycotting the talks.

The Yellow Vests, backed by students, held nationwide protests on Oct. 17 against high living costs and fuel prices. Around 2,500 people were detained and more than 1,000 police officers, gendarmes and firefighters were injured.

About 3,000 businesses were damaged or looted, while public buildings were attacked, including Limoges town hall and Lyon's tourist office, which were set ablaze.

Business owners criticized the government's handling of the crisis, prompting authorities to introduce localized curfews from Oct. 19 in several cities, including Paris, Lille, Lyon, Marseille and Nice.

The movement has planned new protests on Oct. 24.





