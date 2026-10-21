Russia says position on energy ceasefire with Ukraine unchanged, seeks peace not truce

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that Russia's position on a possible energy truce with Ukraine remains unchanged, as Moscow seeks peace rather than a truce.

Speaking at a press briefing in St. Petersburg, Peskov said a comprehensive settlement of the Ukraine conflict would be impossible without the participation of representatives from Kyiv.

"Nothing has changed. We need peace, not a truce," he said when asked whether Moscow's position on a possible energy truce with Ukraine had changed.

"Of course, it is impossible to fully resolve the Ukraine issue without the participation of someone from Kyiv. Therefore, someone in Kyiv must make a responsible decision. This is essential," he said.

Commenting on Finnish President Alexander Stubb's remarks reiterating the common European position on Ukraine, Peskov said it was unlikely to make a constructive contribution to the settlement.

"We will see how constructive a contribution Mr. Stubb can make. If he can make a constructive contribution, that can be viewed positively. If not, if he can only repeat the common European position, then it is unlikely to be a constructive contribution," he noted.

Turning to a report by the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council on the possible consequences of suspending Armenia's membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the official said the Kremlin has not yet reviewed the document.

Earlier, the Russian government press service published a joint report by the governments of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan titled "On the Possible Consequences of Suspending the Application of the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union of May 29, 2014, with Respect to the Republic of Armenia."

The report examines the potential impact of suspending Armenia's EAEU membership on the country's economy.