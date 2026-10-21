Türkiye, Qatar, Indonesia and Pakistan sign defense cooperation pact

Türkiye, Qatar, Indonesia and Pakistan have signed the Badr memorandum to strengthen defense cooperation and develop strategic partnerships, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The agreement was signed Wednesday in Doha, the capital of Qatar, by the defense ministers of the four countries.

The signatories were Turkish National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hasan Al Thani, Indonesian Deputy Defense Minister Yusuf Jauhari and Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif.

The ceremony was also attended by Haluk Görgün, head of Türkiye's Presidency of Defense Industries.

MULTI-LAYERED COOPERATION



Named "Badr," meaning "full moon," the agreement aims to promote cooperation in military production, strengthen military capabilities, and support collaboration in technical military training, research and development, the ministry said.

The ministry added that the initiative would help develop solutions and industrial sectors aligned with advances in modern defense systems.

The memorandum also carries significant economic importance for the signatories by combining their respective military production capabilities, improving integration and strengthening their defense industries to meet the needs of allied and friendly countries.

It is also expected to expand military cooperation among the participating countries, deepen ties in the defense industry, and strengthen multilateral collaboration in support of security, stability, and shared objectives, the ministry said.