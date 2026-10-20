Ukraine says 3 killed, 11 injured in Russian airstrikes

Three people were killed and 11 others injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine's Kyiv and Kharkiv regions, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said Tuesday.

In the Kyiv region, Russian forces struck a production and storage building in the Obukhiv district, killing three people and injuring six others, according to the service.

It said the strike triggered a fire that was later extinguished, while rescue workers continued clearing rubble.

In the northeastern Kharkiv region, five people were injured in a drone attack on the city of Izium, the service added.

Separately, the Russian Defense Ministry said its forces struck Ukrainian logistics and port infrastructure, as well as cargo vessels used to transport military and dual-use supplies for the Ukrainian armed forces.

The ministry said that a logistics center in Khmelnytskyi, a transport and logistics center in Kovel in the Volyn region, and three cargo vessels unloading supplies at the port of Reni in the Odesa region were hit.

It claimed that Russian forces struck a cargo vessel carrying military supplies to Ukraine while it was sailing toward the port of Odesa.

The ministry further said that Russian air defenses intercepted and destroyed 136 Ukrainian drones across 15 Russian regions overnight.





