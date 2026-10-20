Australian lawmaker loses leg after car attack

An Australian lawmaker lost a leg after a driver allegedly rammed her twice outside her electorate office in Wangaratta, Victoria, local media reported Tuesday.

Helen Haines, 65, remains in critical condition at Melbourne's Alfred Hospital following emergency surgery, with doctors fighting to save her other leg, according to ABC News.

Parliament held a sitting Tuesday, with government and opposition lawmakers condemning the attack and expressing solidarity with Haines.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described Haines as a "thoroughly decent human being" respected across parliament.

Opposition Leader Angus Taylor called the incident "a shocking day for our nation," declaring that political violence must never become acceptable.

House Speaker Milton Dick urged politicians to raise the tone of public debate and engage respectfully despite political differences.

Albanese described the attack as deliberate, saying preliminary investigations suggested the Toyota LandCruiser made a U-turn before striking Haines.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said the lawmaker was rammed twice before a bystander restrained the driver.

Police arrested a 43-year-old man identified as Brendan Nugent.

A joint counterterrorism investigation involving federal police, Victoria Police and intelligence agency ASIO is underway.





