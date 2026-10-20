TRUMPS ENVOY STEVE WITKOFF HEADING TO NORWAY FOR UKRAINE TALKS

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is traveling to Norway for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday, local media reported Monday.

The reports, citing a US official, said the discussions in Oslo are expected to include Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, representatives of the E4 -- made up of Britain, France, ⁠Germany and Poland -- the European Union and NATO, alongside Zelenskyy.

The objective is to coordinate a comprehensive proposal that could provide the basis for renewed negotiations with Russia, said the official.

Witkoff and Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, also spoke with Zelenskyy on Sunday to review progress and discuss next steps.

The reports, quoting the official, said Kushner will participate virtually in the Oslo discussions because he has the flu and is avoiding in-person meetings to prevent spreading the illness.

Following the Oslo meetings, Witkoff is also planning to travel to Russia, where he hopes to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and present ideas developed in consultation with Ukraine and European partners, the official said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday that Russia highly values US mediation efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov said a final settlement would require the participation of someone from Kyiv willing to take responsibility.

Trump, meanwhile, said that it may be time for someone other than Zelenskyy to negotiate on Kyiv's behalf.

"I think it's time for somebody else to negotiate on behalf of Ukraine because what's happened? A tremendous number of people are dead. They're losing their male population," he told reporters.

"Maybe it's time for Zelenskyy to get somebody else to negotiate."





