US defense secretary meets with Netanyahu during unannounced visit to Israel: Report

U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth greets British Defense Secretary Wes Streeting at the Pentagon on October 15, 2026 in Arlington, Virginia. (AFP File Photo)

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel on Monday during an unannounced visit, the Axios news site reported, citing two sources with knowledge of the meeting.

The visit came eight days before Israel's Knesset elections and also coincided with discussions between the US and Israel about the possibility of resuming major combat operations against Iran, according to Axios.

Shortly after the Axios report, Hegseth published photographs and messages on social media documenting a visit to US military personnel serving under the US Central Command (CENTCOM), the command responsible for US military operations in the Middle East.

"As always, it has been an honor to visit our fighters at CENTCOM today. The best of our country, on a historic mission," he said.

Trump on Sunday threw his support behind Netanyahu ahead of the Oct. 27 elections, declaring his "Complete and Total Endorsement" of the longtime leader's bid for re-election.

In a lengthy post on his Truth Social platform, he praised Netanyahu's leadership and his partnership with Washington, particularly in confronting Iran, warning that the US could be forced to take on the burden itself if Israelis choose another leader.