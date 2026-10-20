News Americas Trump accuses Ukraine of giving nothing in return for US support

Trump accuses Ukraine of giving nothing in return for US support

"We've given a lot to Ukraine. They've given nothing to us. Remember that," Trump told reporters in Washington on Monday.

US President Tump meets Ukraine's President Zelensky in New York (EPA File Photo)

US President Donald Trump has accused Ukraine of giving nothing in return for US support.



"We've given a lot to Ukraine. They've given nothing to us. Remember that," Trump told reporters in Washington on Monday.



Meanwhile, US news website Axios reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had complained about Washington withholding weapons deliveries.



Zelensky reportedly raised the accusation during a virtual meeting with US senators from both parties.



According to Zelensky, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was refusing to approve deliveries of Patriot and other air defense missiles, even though NATO countries had already paid for them, Axios reported, citing a transcript of the meeting.



"All of this suggests that some political decision has been made to slow down support for us," Zelensky was quoted as saying.



The Washington Post, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that the suspension also affected deliveries from other Ukrainian partners that required Washington's approval.



A senior US Defense Department official disputed the reports, telling DPA that there had been no changes to the program under which NATO countries purchase US weapons for Ukraine. The same applied to intelligence-sharing, the official said.



Trump also stepped up his criticism of Kiev after Zelensky suggested that the US president's Kremlin-friendly approach put him on the wrong side of history.



"Zelensky doesn't know what he's talking about," Trump responded.



The Ukrainian president was "not helping matters much" in efforts to end the war, Trump said.





























