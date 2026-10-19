Palestinian man killed, 3 injured in Israeli attacks across Gaza Strip

One Palestinian was killed and three others were injured Monday in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip, in further violations of a ceasefire agreement in effect since October 2025, a medical source said.

The source told Anadolu that a man was killed and two others were wounded when an Israeli drone struck a gathering of civilians in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in western Gaza City.

Another Palestinian also sustained moderate injuries when Israeli forces opened fire toward tents housing displaced people in the Nahr al-Bared camp area southwest of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Local sources said that Israeli military vehicles opened heavy fire toward tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in the southern and eastern parts of the city.

The sources said the areas have been subjected to almost daily Israeli gunfire and artillery shelling, resulting in Palestinian casualties.

In a related development, Israeli naval boats fired machine guns and shells toward Palestinian fishing boats off the coasts of Gaza City and Khan Younis, according to the sources.

Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement have killed 1,522 Palestinians and injured 5,421 others, according to figures released by Gaza's Health Ministry.

Since October 2023, Israel's military offensive in the Gaza Strip has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 175,000 others, while causing widespread destruction affecting approximately 90% of civilian infrastructure.