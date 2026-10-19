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News Türkiye Turkish foreign minister discusses regional security with Saudi counterpart over phone

Turkish foreign minister discusses regional security with Saudi counterpart over phone

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday spoke by phone with his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, to discuss regional security, including attacks targeting Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published October 19,2026 03:48 PM
Updated October 19,2026 03:53 PM
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TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER DISCUSSES REGIONAL SECURITY WITH SAUDI COUNTERPART OVER PHONE

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, to discuss regional security issues, Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said Monday.

The two ministers discussed regional security matters, particularly attacks targeting Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to the sources.

The phone call comes as tensions in the Middle East continue due to the Iran war and resumed fighting in Yemen, where the Houthis have targeted Saudi energy and aviation sites, including airports.

Saudi Arabia has led an Arab coalition against the Houthis since 2015. They took control of the Yemeni capital Sanaa and other regions in 2014.