Turkish foreign minister discusses regional security with Saudi counterpart over phone

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, to discuss regional security issues, Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said Monday.

The two ministers discussed regional security matters, particularly attacks targeting Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to the sources.

The phone call comes as tensions in the Middle East continue due to the Iran war and resumed fighting in Yemen, where the Houthis have targeted Saudi energy and aviation sites, including airports.

Saudi Arabia has led an Arab coalition against the Houthis since 2015. They took control of the Yemeni capital Sanaa and other regions in 2014.