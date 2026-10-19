Over 1,000 arrested in Paris during weekend unrest, court hearings set

More than 1,000 people were arrested in Paris during the weekend unrest, with the first expedited court hearings scheduled for Monday, prosecutors said.

In an updated assessment released Monday morning, the Paris prosecutor's office reported 855 arrests linked to Saturday's demonstrations, with 557 people placed in police custody, according to Le Parisien.

Around 78% of those taken into custody were adults, prosecutors said.

Among the 124 minors detained, only 20 lived in Paris, according to the prosecutor's office.

Prosecutors reported 244 custody cases involving suspected property offenses, 108 involving participation in groups and 45 concerning violence against public officials.

Other cases involved offenses against individuals and additional alleged violations.

Police custody was extended to 278 people, particularly in investigations into theft and looting at shops around the Champs-Elysees, Chatelet, Saint-Lazare and Republique areas, prosecutors said.

The prosecutor's office said the first suspects were being brought before prosecutors following their detention.

Expedited court hearings were scheduled for Monday, alongside guilty plea proceedings for suspects admitting the alleged offenses.

For Sunday's unrest, a provisional tally as of 8 am Monday recorded 208 arrests, including 49 minors, with 145 people placed in police custody.

The violence followed nationwide demonstrations Saturday against the high cost of living.

Further clashes and looting occurred in Paris on Sunday evening and overnight.

Authorities elsewhere tightened restrictions Monday, with Marseille banning gatherings and demonstrations from noon until 8 pm.

The northern town of Denain also imposed a nighttime curfew through Oct. 25.