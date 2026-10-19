Trump criticizes Fox News for airtime to Democratic Party, calls coverage 'ridiculous'

US President Donald Trump criticized Fox News on Monday, accusing the channel of dedicating excessive airtime to defending and platforming Democratic opponents.

"Fox spends more time defending Democrats, and putting on their views versus their Republican opponent, than at any time in the history of Fox News," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

He called the network's editorial approach "ridiculous," asserting that it is "trying too hard to be politically correct."

The US president urged supporters to bypass the network and watch his rally in the state of Kansas through the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN).

The criticism follows a pattern of grievances voiced by the US president, who accused the channel earlier of offering more airtime to non-Republican candidates.

Though traditionally regarded as favorable toward conservative viewpoints and supportive of Trump's agenda, Fox News has occasionally drawn public reprimands from the US leader, who maintains a combative stance toward corporate news organizations in general.