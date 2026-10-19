KREMLIN DISMISSES ALLEGATIONS OF RUSSIAS INVOLVEMENT IN EUROPE UNREST

No one is taking seriously "absurd accusations" of Russia's involvement in unrest in Europe, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"Nobody anywhere takes such absurd accusations seriously anymore. Not even in Europe itself," Peskov told Zvezda News media outlet.

Mass protests took place in Paris and other French cities on Oct. 17, with peaceful demonstrations escalating into riots in some locations.

Protesters set fire to municipal buildings, looted shops and attacked police stations, according to reports.

Peskov also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had backed proposals by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin for a reshuffle in the government.

Mishustin presented the proposals during a working meeting with Putin on Monday morning, he said.

He did not specify which government officials would be affected by the changes. Under the Constitution, Mishustin will submit the relevant nominations to the State Duma for approval.

Asked whether Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was expected to visit Russia by the end of this year or in 2027, Peskov said the visit would most likely take place next year.

Under the 2000 declaration on strategic partnership between Russia and India, the two countries' leaders meet annually. Under the established rotation, Modi is due to make the next visit to Russia.

Peskov also announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin's combined call-in show and annual news conference is traditionally scheduled for December.