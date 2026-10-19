Germany issues travel alert for France amid violent protests

Germany issued a travel alert for France on Monday following violent protests in the neighboring country, warning travelers of possible further unrest.

"Exercise caution and avoid demonstrations if possible," an advisory on the German Foreign Ministry's website said.

The ministry warned that further protests "and, possibly, riots in the coming days" could not be ruled out.

It also advised travelers to follow instructions from French security forces.

"Please note that, due to recent changes in the law, you may face fines and claims for damages if you fail to leave unauthorized and violent demonstrations when ordered to do so," the advisory said.

French police used tear gas and a water cannon against protesters in central Paris on Sunday, a day after nationwide cost-of-living demonstrations were marred by violence that resulted in more than 2,000 arrests.





