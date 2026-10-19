Türkiye offers condolences to Canada following explosion at military base

Türkiye's Foreign Ministry said Sunday that it was deeply saddened by the loss of life caused by an explosion and fire at a military base in Canada.

"We extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the people of Canada and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the ministry said in a statement.

Four people were killed and "dozens more" were seriously wounded when a blast ignited a "violent fire" that moved swiftly through a Canadian military base in Alberta, Prime Minister Mark Carney said Sunday, describing the incident as "one of the worst tragedies for the forces on Canadian soil in peacetime."

"I regret that I can confirm at this time that Forest Service members have lost their lives and their next of kin has been notified. Dozens more are seriously wounded," Carney told reporters.

The explosion and fire erupted Saturday afternoon at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright, about 200 kilometers (124 miles) southeast of Edmonton, with the blaze spreading beyond a training area as strong winds hampered firefighting efforts.

Defense Minister David McGuinty confirmed that the incident caused casualties but withheld figures, describing the situation as "active and delicate."

The Canadian Armed Forces said the fire was first reported around 4 pm local time (2200GMT) on a training range before spreading beyond its boundaries.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are investigating while military and civilian authorities coordinate the response.