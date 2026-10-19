US Embassy in UAE urges Americans in Middle East to exercise ‘heightened vigilance’

The US Embassy in the United Arab Emirates issued a security alert warning Americans in the Middle East to exercise heightened vigilance amid a complex security environment, citing potential flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruptions.

It said Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi group had carried out attacks against Saudi Arabia including strikes on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure that caused civilian casualties and severe travel disruptions.

"The hostilities have the potential to escalate rapidly beyond that immediate area," the statement said.

The embassy urged Americans traveling to or from the Middle East to monitor airport and airline operations and prepare contingency plans in advance.

"Iran and groups supportive of Iran may target other US interests overseas or at locations associated with the United States and Americans throughout the world, including US businesses and other institutions," the statement said.