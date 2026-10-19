RSF attack kills 11 at displacement camp in Sudan’s West Darfur: Official

At least 11 people were killed and five injured in an attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on a displacement camp in Sudan's western Darfur region, a government official said Sunday.

Babiker Hamdeen, the health and social welfare minister in the Darfur Regional Government, said the attack took place Saturday in the Hajar Sanakit area of Sirba locality in West Darfur state, according to Sudan's state news agency SUNA.

Most of the casualties were women and children, he said, citing preliminary figures.

Hamdeen condemned the attack as a grave violation of international humanitarian law, accusing the RSF of repeatedly targeting civilians across Darfur.

He said the victims had fled villages near the Sudan-Chad border last year after RSF fighters allegedly burned their homes and looted their belongings.

The minister warned that continued international inaction over attacks on civilians risked encouraging further violations and allowing those responsible to escape accountability.

There was no immediate comment from the RSF on the accusations.

The Sudanese army and the RSF have been fighting since April 2023 in a conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions, worsening an already severe humanitarian crisis.