Belgium weighs military-trained reserve force to bolster domestic security

Belgium's Defense and Home Affairs ministries are discussing plans to establish a new mobile brigade to strengthen security during riots and violent demonstrations, Belga news agency reported on Monday.

Defense Minister Theo Francken described the proposed unit as a "Gendarmerie 2.0" operating under the authority of the Home Affairs Ministry.

The proposal follows recent violence surrounding demonstrations in several European cities, including in France and Belgium, where clashes erupted over the weekend.

Belgian police arrested 195 people during protests against education policies and budget cuts in Brussels and Liege on Saturday.

"When there are riots, security needs to be stepped up," Francken said, stressing the need for additional operational capacity to respond to escalating violence.

Under the proposed arrangement, the Defense Ministry would provide military training to officers and make them available to the Home Affairs Ministry.

"We need an operational reserve with military training. When violence is this extreme, we must be able to protect citizens," Francken said, adding that Prime Minister Bart De Wever was aware of the plans.

Home Affairs Minister Bernard Quintin confirmed that discussions were underway, describing the initiative as an extension of existing cooperation between the police and the military.

He cited joint efforts to secure certain locations and patrols conducted alongside the railway police as examples of the cooperation already in place.





