US warns California officials of prosecution over suspected noncitizen ballots

The Trump administration warned California election officials Friday that they could face criminal prosecution for counting ballots cast by suspected noncitizens, escalating a dispute ahead of the Nov. 3 election, Newsmax reported.

Acting Deputy Attorney General Trent McCotter wrote in a letter to Los Angeles County officials: "If persons knowingly tabulate ballots cast by individuals identified by federal agencies as noncitizens, they risk becoming aiders and abettors to a federal crime."

The warning followed a Justice Department lawsuit filed Thursday seeking to block the counting of mail ballots from individuals identified as "likely" noncitizens until their immigration status is verified.

The administration cited a list of 20,000 names, while California Secretary of State Shirley Weber said it had provided no supporting evidence.

UCLA law professor Rick Hasen said the letter "ups the ante by threatening election officials with potential criminal prosecution."

Justin Levitt, a Loyola Law School professor and former Justice Department official, said, "Courts haven't been buying what DOJ has been selling, and nothing in this letter is calibrated to change course."





