Vance suggests disagreement with Trump over Iran war

US Vice President JD Vance suggested in an interview aired Friday that he may have disagreed with President Donald Trump over the Iran war

"Even if you disagree with him on that one issue, you can have that disagreement. And I think I have had that disagreement," Vance said on a political talk show hosted by former White House spokesman Sean Spicer.

Vance was responding to a question about his relationship with political commentator and former Trump ally Tucker Carlson, who has sharply criticized the Iran war, arguing that it serves Israeli rather than American interests and contradicts Trump's pledge to avoid costly foreign military interventions.

Vance said that Carlson, who has espoused conservative views, was "very, very angry" over the war. "He and I have had that conversation in private, in public. I know how he feels, and I understand," he said.

"What I've said to Tucker is don't throw the baby out with the bathwater … Aren't closed borders and ending the ridiculous anti-white racial discrimination in our university admissions, aren't these things worth actually acknowledging that Donald Trump has done a lot of good?"



