UK security adviser’s wife faces scrutiny over Palestine Action post

British police are assessing a social media post by the wife of national security adviser Jonathan Powell that references the banned group Palestine Action, the BBC reported on Friday.

Sarah Helm, an author and journalist, wrote on X: "God help us authors who support Palestine and Palestine Action."

She was responding to a Sky News discussion about author Sally Rooney, whose novels will no longer be supplied to UK booksellers following her announcement that she intends to use royalties to support the group.

The Metropolitan Police said it had been made aware of Helm's post, published Oct. 15.

"It is in the process of being assessed to determine whether any further police investigation may be required," a spokesperson said.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said Helm was "an individual who does not represent the government in any capacity."

Reform UK lawmaker Danny Kruger wrote to the prime minister to raise concerns about the post, while the Campaign Against Antisemitism called on Powell to publicly denounce it.

Green Party leader Zack Polanski defended Helm, saying she "should be commended for her bravery," and urged the government to immediately lift the ban on Palestine Action.

The British government proscribed Palestine Action as a terrorist organization in 2025, making membership of or support for the group a criminal offense punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

The decision triggered protests, with an estimated 3,700 people arrested across the UK for publicly expressing support for the group, according to the BBC.

Around 2,500 have been charged, but their cases have not gone to trial while a legal challenge to the proscription is pending. The Supreme Court is due to hear the challenge next month.





