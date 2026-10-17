Saudi-led coalition says it destroyed 2 Houthi missile launch platforms in Yemen

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said late Friday that it destroyed Houthi ballistic missile launch ramps.

Spokesman Turki al-Maliki said on US social media platform X that the coalition destroyed launch platforms in northwestern Saada province.

No additional details were provided about the operation.

Yemen has been engulfed in conflict since the Houthis seized the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, and several provinces in September 2014. That prompted the Saudi-led coalition to intervene in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government.



