EU leaders regret US decision to temporarily lift sanctions on Russian diesel

European Union leaders on Friday expressed regret over the US decision to lift sanctions on Russian diesel, reaffirming their continued support for Ukraine.

"The European Council regrets the United States' decision to temporarily lift sanctions on Russian diesel," they said in conclusions adopted after a two-day European Council meeting on Oct. 15-16 in Brussels.

Last week, US President Donald Trump said he struck a deal to obtain diesel from Russia to address high fuel prices.

The leaders called for the immediate restoration of safe passage for all civilian and commercial vessels in the Black Sea, describing attacks on shipping, including in the exclusive economic zones of Bulgaria and Romania, as "unacceptable and constitute a serious violation of international and maritime law."

They urged for stronger measures to counter hybrid threats, protect critical infrastructure and improve preparedness, saying further restrictive measures and tighter visa requirements for Russian nationals would be considered urgently.

On European security, the leaders underlined the need to strengthen the EU's defense capabilities while maintaining NATO's role as the foundation of collective defence for its members.

- Middle East, ICC

On the Middle East, the leaders voiced concern over escalating tensions and called for diplomatic efforts to prevent further destabilization, stressing the importance of freedom of navigation and maritime security.

They strongly condemned threats to commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and called for any arrangements concerning the waterway to comply with international law.

The leaders also condemned Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia and civilian shipping in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait, urging an immediate halt to military operations.

On Gaza and the occupied West Bank, they expressed grave concern over the worsening humanitarian crisis, condemned illegal settlement expansion and "continued and growing settler violence" against Palestinian civilians.

The leaders called on Israel to reverse illegal settlement plans, including the proposed construction in the E1 area.

"It (European Council) reiterates that businesses should not bid for construction contracts for E1 or other settlement developments and underlines the legal, economic and reputational consequences for businesses and financial institutions participating in settlement construction, including the risk of serious breaches of international law," the declaration said.

They also regretted US sanctions against the International Criminal Court (ICC), urging Washington to reverse the measures and reaffirming the EU's readiness to protect the court and ensure its continued access to financial and other services.