Germany’s Merz warns against abandoning Ukraine

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Saturday called once again for continued support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

"We must not leave this country and its people to fend for themselves. And we will not do so," said Merz at the congress of the youth organization of his Christian Democratic Union and its sister party, the Christian Social Union, in Berlin.

Germany has been one of Ukraine's strongest military backers since the war erupted in February 2022, providing advanced weapons systems, ammunition and substantial financial aid, and joining Western sanctions against Moscow.

Merz also lashed out at the opposition far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) and the far-left party The Left for "downplaying the situation" with regard to Russia.

"What we are currently witnessing from Russia is not just questioning Ukraine's territorial integrity. What we are witnessing from Russia is a daily undermining of our democracy, our values, and our way of life. And we are fighting back against it now," the chancellor said.

Merz's remarks come in the wake of recent statements by the head of Germany's foreign intelligence service, who warned of the danger of being drawn into a violent conflict with Russia, saying Moscow now treats Berlin as a main adversary.

Martin Jaeger, president of the Federal Intelligence Service, or BND, told the parliament's intelligence committee that the confrontation with Russia has taken on a new and more dangerous quality.





