Yellow Vest protesters rally in France with support from students, farmers

Yellow Vest protesters joined high school students and farmers in demonstrations across France on Saturday against rising living costs, with authorities expecting up to 170,000 participants nationwide, according to local media.

The mobilization brought together former members of the Yellow Vest movement, university students, climate activists, and trade unionists, alongside high school students and farmers, French broadcaster BFMTV reported.

The Yellow Vest movement emerged in France in 2018, protesting fuel taxes and the cost of living.

Around 500 actions and more than 90 demonstrations were planned across the country on Saturday, according to sources close to the Interior Ministry.

In Lille, around 20 demonstrators, including Yellow Vest protesters, gathered outside the Hauts-de-France Regional Council behind a banner declaring that their struggle was continuing.

Authorities expected between 30,000 and 60,000 protesters in Paris, where the main march was scheduled to depart from Place de la Republique at 2 pm (1200GMT) and proceed to Place de Clichy.

The nationwide action follows weeks of student demonstrations demanding increased education funding and better study conditions, alongside criticism of police intervention during protests.

Police used tear gas to disperse around 100 demonstrators in Lyon, while authorities in Rennes said protesters erected burning barricades to block a road.

In Marseille, garbage bins and scooters briefly blocked Boulevard du Prado before riot police cleared the route.

The Paris police prefecture said 40 people had been arrested in the metropolitan area by 9.30 am, mainly for carrying prohibited protective equipment or weapons.

Police also reported 21 arrests after around 100 people targeted broadcaster CNews' Paris headquarters, blocking access to a parking lot, throwing projectiles and smashing windows.

Demonstrations were banned around key locations in Paris, including the Elysee Palace, the prime minister's office and the Champs-Elysees.

President Emmanuel Macron called on Friday for calm and respect for people and property during the demonstrations.



