UN calls for investigation into Israeli occupier attack on Washington Post photographer in West Bank

The UN on Friday called for a thorough investigation into an attack on Washington Post photojournalist Heidi Levine by Israeli occupiers in the occupied West Bank, stressing that journalists must be able to carry out their work without harassment.

"We are aware of her condition, and obviously, this is yet another case where a journalist's right to go about her duties without harassment has been violated," UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters.

"We want to make sure that this will be investigated thoroughly, and that all further harassment of journalists is prevented," he added.

The remarks came after The Washington Post condemned the attack on Levine while she was reporting in the occupied West Bank.

"This morning, a Washington Post photographer, Heidi Levine, was attacked by Israeli settlers while reporting in the West Bank," the newspaper's Executive Editor Matt Murray said in a statement Friday.

"She was wearing visible markings clearly identifying her as a journalist," Murray added.

Asked what measures the UN was taking to protect journalists amid continuing occupier violence in the occupied West Bank, Haq said the organization raised the issue with member states and worked through its human rights bodies and specialized agencies.

"We call on all member states to uphold the rights of journalists," he said.

Haq also pointed to the work of UN human rights bodies and the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), which plays a leading role in promoting journalists' rights and safety.