Zelensky drums up European backing as Trump ties slump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged EU leaders Friday to keep financing Kyiv's fight with nearly $80 billion more next year, as he insisted he was standing up for his country amid a fresh row with US President Donald Trump.

Kyiv's ties with Trump have nosedived after the US leader eased sanctions on Russia as part of a deal to supply diesel.

Trump branded Kyiv's actions a "disgrace" and said it was easier to deal with Russia's President Vladimir Putin than Zelensky, after the Ukrainian leader ordered his forces to resume strikes on Russian refineries.

"I defend the interests of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people exclusively," Zelensky told journalists after talks with EU leaders in Brussels.

Asked if he was being made a scapegoat for Trump's domestic woes ahead of the US midterms, Zelensky just smiled.

"This is my answer," he said, after an extended pregnant pause.

The latest breakdown between Trump and Zelensky has fuelled fear that the US leader is siding with Moscow.

Those concerns have been heightened by disruptions to a critical US-provided satellite system that has hampered Ukraine's ability to counter Russia's intense bombardments.

Ukraine uses the Starshield system from Elon Musk's SpaceX for battlefield communications, mid-range strikes on Russian-occupied territory and interceptor drones. It also uses SpaceX's parallel Starlink civilian satellite system, but not for offensive operations.

Tech billionaire Musk -- though a virulent Zelensky critic -- said his company was not behind the disruption and a US official denied any intervention by Trump.

"Has the speed been fully restored to what it was before? No. Is the speed being restored now? Yes," Zelensky said.

In his speech to EU leaders, Zelensky said that he believed that most Americans supported Ukraine's fight against Moscow's invasion.

"At the end of the day, the American people will have their say," he said.

- 70 billion euro question -

While he grapples with Trump, European leaders put on a show of unity with Zelensky.

"This is no time to withdraw the support to Ukraine. This is no time to relieve Russia's sanctions," European Council chief Antonio Costa said.

"Now it is time to increase our support, to increase our pressure."

Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten said that "the situation in Ukraine is currently truly dire, with numerous Russian attacks and a tense relationship between Ukraine and the US."

"It is crucial that we, as Europe, demonstrate our unconditional support for them today -- and explore what additional steps we can take," he said.

But the EU leaders will need to find more than just words to keep Ukraine going.

Zelensky asked the bloc to provide more Patriot missiles to shoot down Russian missiles and come up with an extra 70 billion euros ($79 billion) in support next year to help Kyiv keep fighting.

"This is a realistic amount. And I ask you to find this support. It will help us hold Russia back."

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen confirmed that the figure of 70 billion euros "has to be covered" and urged partner countries to "step in" and help. Leaders told her commission to come up with a proposal for the financing.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Kyiv's backers will analyse the demand, while German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the EU will discuss it before the end of the year.

Macron also said Europe was "working hard to help Ukraine strengthen its ability to defend itself through satellite imagery and early-warning systems, which are much needed."

- Frozen assets -

The EU is currently paying out instalments of a 90-billion-euro loan for Kyiv that was set to help cover funding to the end of 2027.

But the Ukrainian authorities have warned they will still face a major budget black hole as Russian strikes have battered the country's economy.

The talks on new funding have reignited calls for the European Union to tap around 200 billion euros in frozen Russian central bank assets to fund Ukraine.

"The frozen assets are there. That's what should be used for supporting Ukraine," said Latvian premier Andris Kulbergs.

But there seems little momentum on that front as Belgium, where most of the funds are held, remains opposed.







