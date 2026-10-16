News World Executive director of Nobel Foundation steps down

Executive director of Nobel Foundation steps down

Hanna Stjärne, the executive director of the Nobel Foundation, announced her resignation on Friday for personal and health-related reasons, stepping down just days after the 2026 Nobel Prize laureates were revealed.

The executive director of the renowned Nobel Foundation, Hanna Stjärne, announced her resignation on Friday, days after this year's Nobel Prize laureates were revealed.



According to a statement from the foundation, the 57-year-old Swedish journalist and media manager is stepping down from her position for "personal and health-related reasons."



"It has been a fantastic journey to develop the Nobel Foundation's activities and to help ensure that the Nobel Prizes reach people around the world," Stjärne said. "I am proud of what we have achieved together and of the many highly skilled colleagues across the Nobel sphere."



Stjärne took over the management of the foundation at the beginning of 2025. Prior to that, she was the head of Swedish public broadcaster SVT.



The Nobel Foundation was established in 1900 to manage the legacy of Swedish industrialist and dynamite inventor Alfred Nobel (1833-1896).



It also determines the prize money, which was recently increased to 12 million Swedish kronor ($1.2 million). The ceremonial presentation of the awards traditionally takes place on December 10, the anniversary of Alfred Nobel's death.









