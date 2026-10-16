Macron says Russia-US diesel deal 'sends a negative message'

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that US diesel with Russia "sends a negative message" and would have no impact on global prices.

"The volumes of diesel coming out of Russia already exist, they are being purchased by countries and are already on the global market. So it is not true that they will solve the global market problem," Macron said after a European Council meeting.

"I think this will have no impact for President Trump," he added..

Macron warned that the decision "sends a negative message and is an element of division or doubt," describing it as "inappropriate and ineffective."

He said he would continue engaging with the US in good faith to explain the figures and seek effective measures to lower energy prices.

"We all agree on one thing: diesel, gasoline and gas prices must come down, but this is not what will effectively bring them down. It is not the right answer," he said.

In an effort to lower prices, Trump last week lifted sanctions on Russian diesel exports and said Russia will immediately supply ‌more than 300,000 metric tons (2.25 million barrels) of diesel to US and global markets.

He also announced a ceasefire on energy infrastructure between Russia and Ukraine.