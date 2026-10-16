Putin says Russia is building non-negotiable 'security zone' in Ukraine along border

Russia is establishing a "security zone" inside Ukraine along their ⁠border, which ⁠will be non-negotiable in any future talks with Kyiv, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

Putin, ⁠wearing military uniform and speaking during a visit to a command post, said the operation was in response to Ukraine's 2024-25 incursion into Russia's western Kursk region.

"The Russian armed forces were tasked not ⁠only ⁠with expelling the enemy from our land but also with establishing a security zone in the adjacent territory. This task is being carried out successfully," he said in televised comments.

"Our ⁠goal is to ensure the absolute security of Russia's border regions for the future, and we do not plan to make this a subject for potential peace ⁠negotiations ‌with ‌Ukraine."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov ⁠said the ‌planned security zone spanned 660 km (410 miles), of which ⁠70% was currently under ⁠Russia's control.







