Saudi-led coalition intercepts and destroys drone in eastern Saudi Arabia

The Saudi-led coalition said early Thursday that it intercepted and destroyed a drone over Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province.

Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki announced the interception without providing further details, including the drone's origin.

Hours earlier, Yemen's Houthi group claimed to have struck King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital Riyadh with a ballistic missile, without providing details of casualties or damage.

The coalition said Wednesday that it intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis toward Riyadh after warning alerts were activated in the capital and nearby Al-Kharj governorate.

Between Oct. 5 and 11, 10 attacks targeted five Saudi airports, killing 20 people, injuring hundreds and disrupting flights. King Khalid International Airport was targeted five times, accounting for 18 of the deaths.

The developments come amid a continued military escalation between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis since July, including attacks on civilian aviation facilities and energy infrastructure.

Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition supporting Yemen's government against the Houthis since 2015. The group has controlled the capital Sanaa and several provinces since 2014.



