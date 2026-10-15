Trump says he wants to see Pope Leo 'get well'

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he wishes Pope Leo XIV a speedy recovery after the pontiff was diagnosed with lung cancer.

"I want to see Pope Leo get well ... We just want to wish him our love and our best wishes," Trump told reporters before departing for Montana.

"I just want to wish him well. Get better fast," he added.

Pope Leo's surgery to remove a lung nodule was completed Tuesday, according to the Vatican, which later added that a surgical procedure confirmed he has lung cancer.

The Vatican said earlier in a statement that the operation was "successfully completed, on time and as planned," and that the pontiff has returned to his room.

The nodule was discovered during routine medical checkups, was in its early stages and was well-localized within the lung, allowing for full removal during the operation that took place at Rome's Gemelli Hospital, according to the Vatican.



