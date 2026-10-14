Trump says Taiwan commits up to $80B in Alaska LNG purchases, $4.4B investment

US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Curtis D. Menard Memorial Sports Center in Wasilla, Alaska, on October 13, 2026. (AFP File Photo)

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Taiwan has made an offtake commitment of between $70 billion and $80 billion for the Alaska LNG Project and agreed to invest $4.4 billion in equity.

"This 50 Billion Dollar Infrastructure Investment from The Republic of Korea is part of their Trade and Investment Deal with me," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"I am also announcing today that my Commerce Secretary, Howard Lutnick, has secured an offtake commitment from Taiwan of between 70 to 80 billion dollars for Alaska LNG," he added.

He said the commitment covers 30% of the pipeline for the next 20 years, calling it "the largest offtake agreement in history."

Trump said Taiwan also agreed to invest $4.4 billion in equity in the project "because this is now a U.S. Federal Government project, with all necessary permits secured, and all necessary authorizations delivered, and ready to go."

Trump said in a separate post that GlobalFoundries and the Commerce Department announced a $21 billion investment to build two semiconductor manufacturing facilities in Malta, New York.

"Under my direction, JAPAN WILL PROVIDE THE CAPITAL for the 21 Billion Dollar Investment," he said, adding that the deal would create 27,000 construction and supply chain jobs, and more than 1,000 manufacturing jobs in the state.

He also announced a separate agreement under which "the U.S. taxpayer will receive shares in GlobalFoundries," saying the Commerce Department will invest $955 million in silicon photonics, silicon germanium and advanced packaging.