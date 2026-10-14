US REMOVES HEAD OF VENEZUELAS NATIONAL ASSEMBLY FROM SANCTIONS LIST

US removes head of Venezuela's National Assembly from sanctions list

Jorge Rodriguez (C), president of Venezuela's National Assembly, participates in the second round of talks between Chavismo and a sector of the opposition in Caracas, Venezuela, 25 September 2026. (EPA Photo)

The US has lifted existing sanctions on Jorge Jesus Rodriguez Gomez, the head of Venezuela's National Assembly and brother of the country's interim president, Delcy Rodriguez.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), which operates under the US Treasury Department, on Wednesday announced the designation removal in an update to its Venezuela-related sanctions list.

Rodriguez, a Venezuelan national born in 1965, is the brother of Venezuela's interim president, Delcy Rodriguez.

OFAC lifted the sanctions on Delcy Rodriguez this April.