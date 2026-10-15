North Korea tests 2 types of submarine-launched strategic cruise missiles

North Korea said Thursday that it tested two types of submarine-launched strategic cruise missiles in the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, a day earlier.

The launches were intended to assess the operational readiness of the country's underwater combat systems and strengthen its navy's ability to carry out strategic missions, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

KCNA said the tests demonstrated the reliability and effectiveness of North Korea's military deterrent.

The exercise was overseen by Kim Jong-sil, a member of the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea, Jang Chang-ha, director-general of the Missile Administration, and the Navy's underwater weapon system engineers.

The launches were not reported by Rodong Sinmun, North Korea's most widely circulated newspaper.

The latest tests followed Monday's launch of tactical ballistic missiles from the Pyongyang area toward the East Sea.

North Korea said Tuesday that the earlier launch was designed to verify progress in upgrading a key technical component of its missile systems.

South Korea's military said Monday's missiles traveled more than 900 kilometers (559 miles). Seoul suggested the launches could be a response to South Korea's successful test of a hypersonic glide vehicle last week.

The latest tests come amid continued military tensions on the Korean Peninsula, with North Korea pursuing the modernization of its missile and naval weapons systems.





