Trump warns of further action against Iran

US President Donald Trump signaled further action against Iran during a campaign rally Tuesday in the state of Alaska.

"Wait till you see what we do to Iran. We're going to do a number. We sort of had it. You know we've had it," Trump told supporters in Wasilla, where he was campaigning for Republican candidates ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm elections.

"They're just waiting. They're waiting," he said.

"We've had it, but you know it doesn't matter. The big thing is they were not going to have a nuclear weapon," he added.

Trump's remarks came after the Axios news site reported Tuesday that he and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed launching a major new operation against Iran ahead of elections in both countries.

The report, citing two US officials and other sources with knowledge of the matter, said the discussions took place before Trump publicly stated that he would not strike Iran before the US midterms.



