Palestinian woman killed, 2 injured in Israeli airstrike in Gaza despite ceasefire

A Palestinian woman was killed and two people, including a girl, were injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting a residential building in Gaza City early Wednesday, sources said.



A medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital told Anadolu that the body of Reem Asaad Awad, 33, and two injured were brought to the hospital following the airstrike on a residential building in the Rimal neighborhood.



The source said the strike caused extensive destruction to the targeted apartment and neighboring buildings. A large fire also broke out after the attack and was later extinguished by civil defense crews.



Meanwhile, wtinesses said Israeli military vehicles and quadcopter drones opened heavy fire toward Palestinian homes in the Tuffah neighborhood, northeast of Gaza City, while explosive devices were dropped on Al-Sikka Street in the surrounding area.



Separately, sources said the Israeli army carried out a large-scale demolition operation, blowing up homes within areas where its forces are deployed east of Gaza City.



In the central Gaza Strip, witnesses said an incursion by Israeli military vehicles and bulldozers beyond areas under the army's control east of Deir al-Balah.



Gunfire also struck residents' homes along Salah al-Din Street east of Deir al-Balah, causing panic among residents. No injuries or fatalities were reported.



Israeli artillery shelling also hit areas northeast of the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, while an Israeli drone dropped an explosive device on a tent. No injuries were reported.



Israeli violations of the October 2025 ceasefire have killed at least 1,498 Palestinians and injured 5,306 others, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.



Since October 2023, more than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 175,000 injured in Gaza in the Israeli genocide since October 2023, while around 90% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.





