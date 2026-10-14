Heavy rains kill 4 in Syria, Libya and Jordan as flooding sweeps across region

Four people, including two children, died in rain-related incidents in Syria, Libya and Jordan on Tuesday as heavy downpours triggered flash floods and disrupted daily life across parts of the region.

In Syria, two children were swept away by floodwaters in the Maadan area of Raqqa province, Syria's Al-Ikhbariya television reported, citing local authorities.

The deaths came after authorities warned of severe weather across northeastern Syria including Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor and Hasakah provinces.

In Libya, a bank employee died after being electrocuted on his way to work during heavy rains in the capital Tripoli, according to state-owned Jumhouria Bank.

The downpours flooded neighborhoods and damaged buildings and vehicles, while the national water and sewerage company said rainfall had overwhelmed the city's drainage system.

The Libyan Red Crescent deployed emergency teams, while Tripoli's Souq al-Jumaa municipality declared itself a disaster area and appealed for urgent government assistance.

Authorities also cut power to several affected areas as a precaution, while the University of Tripoli postponed examinations through Thursday.

In Jordan, rescuers recovered the body of a 23-year-old man swept away by flash floods in the eastern Ruwaished district, the Public Security Directorate said.

Authorities urged residents to avoid flood-prone areas as heavy rains and thunderstorms continued to threaten parts of the country.

Elsewhere, Saudi Arabia and Algeria issued warnings of heavy rain and possible flash floods, while parts of the United Arab Emirates also experienced rainfall and flood alerts.





