At least 13 dead after boat capsizes in eastern India

At least 13 people, most of them children, died after a boat capsized in eastern India's Bihar state, officials said late Tuesday.

The incident took place in Vaishali district and 13 bodies have been recovered so far, Varsha Singh, a senior civil official, told reporters.

"Seven have been rescued and further rescue operations are underway," she said.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said instructions have been given to the administration to swiftly complete relief and rescue operations and ensure better treatment for the injured.

Local legislator and Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav said the children had gone by boat to attend a feast when the incident took place.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the loss of lives is "deeply painful."

"My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this difficult time. I pray for the speedy recovery of all those injured. The local administration is assisting those affected," he said on the US social media platform X.





