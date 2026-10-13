Trump says Houthis acting 'very badly' amid intensifying attacks

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday denounced the Houthis' continued attacks against Saudi Arabia.

When asked if the US has made a decision to strike Houthi targets, Trump avoided a direct response when speaking to reporters before departing on a campaign trip to Alaska.

"They're behaving very badly," he said.

Trump's comments come amid a broader escalation in Yemen between government forces, backed by the Saudi-led coalition, and the Houthis.

Yemeni government forces launched the "Dawn of Yemen" operation earlier this month to recapture Houthi-held areas and restore government control.

The Houthis have controlled the capital, Sanaa, and several provinces since 2014. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government. The current escalation began in July as a 2022 truce broke down.