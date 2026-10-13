 Contact Us
News World Trump says Houthis acting 'very badly' amid intensifying attacks

Trump says Houthis acting 'very badly' amid intensifying attacks

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said Houthi militants who control ⁠vast swaths ⁠of Yemen were "behaving very badly" as consequences of the US-Iran war spill into ⁠the broader Middle East.

Anadolu Agency & Reuters WORLD
Published October 13,2026 07:27 PM
Updated October 13,2026 09:03 PM
Subscribe
TRUMP SAYS HOUTHIS ACTING VERY BADLY AMID INTENSIFYING ATTACKS

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday denounced the Houthis' continued attacks against Saudi Arabia.

When asked if the US has made a decision to strike Houthi targets, Trump avoided a direct response when speaking to reporters before departing on a campaign trip to Alaska.

"They're behaving very badly," he said.

Trump's comments come amid a broader escalation in Yemen between government forces, backed by the Saudi-led coalition, and the Houthis.

Yemeni government forces launched the "Dawn of Yemen" operation earlier this month to recapture Houthi-held areas and restore government control.

The Houthis have controlled the capital, Sanaa, and several provinces since 2014. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government. The current escalation began in July as a 2022 truce broke down.