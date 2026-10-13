1 dead, several injured in roller coaster incident at US amusement park

One person was killed and several others were injured Monday in a roller coaster incident at an amusement park in the US state of Georgia, according to media reports.

The incident occurred shortly before 4 p.m. local time (2000GMT) at Six Flags Over Georgia in Cobb County, ABC News reported, citing police.

"Detectives with our Major Crimes Unit are responding to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident," the Cobb County Police Department said in a statement.

Witnesses told a local station that they saw a man fall from the park's Goliath roller coaster.

"We are deeply saddened by the guest incident at our park today," a Six Flags spokesperson said, adding the company has "temporarily closed similar attractions across our parks."





