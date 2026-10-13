JORDANS KING ABDULLAH ARRIVES IN AUSTRALIA FOR FIRST VISIT IN A DECADE

Jordan's King Abdullah arrives in Australia for first visit in a decade

Jordan's King Abdullah II arrived in Australia on Tuesday for a two-day official visit, his first to the country in a decade, aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in defense, regional security and trade.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is expected to receive the monarch in Canberra, where meetings with Governor-General Sam Mostyn and senior government and parliamentary officials are also scheduled, according to Jordan's state news agency Petra.

The visit will include defense and cultural engagements, the Australian Prime Minister's Office said Monday.

"In a time of increasing uncertainty around the world, ongoing defense and security cooperation between Australia and Jordan is essential as regional security partners," Albanese said.

The two countries are also seeking to strengthen cooperation in humanitarian assistance, counterterrorism, energy and environmental issues.

Australia and Jordan established diplomatic relations in 1975 and celebrated the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties last year. Both participate in the international coalition against ISIS (Daesh) and the Jordan-led Aqaba Process, a security cooperation initiative, according to Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Bilateral goods and services trade totaled A$348.7 million ($242 million) in 2024-25, including A$217.2 million in Australian exports and A$131.5 million in imports, according to the Australian Embassy in Amman. Major traded products include meat and fertilizers.



