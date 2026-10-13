North Korea confirms test of tactical ballistic missile

North Korea said Tuesday it successfully tested a tactical ballistic missile to verify a technological upgrade to a key component, claiming the development could significantly improve its offensive weapons systems, according to state media.

The country's Missile Administration conducted the test Monday as part of ongoing efforts to modernize its missile technology, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

The administration described the upgrade as a "big success," saying it would bring an important change in improving the performance and sophistication of offensive weapons systems.

The agency said the test was part of regular research activities undertaken by the Missile Administration and its affiliated institutes to advance weapons technology.

South Korea's military said Monday that Pyongyang fired multiple ballistic missiles toward the East Sea, with at least one traveling more than 900 kilometers (559 miles). Seoul suggested the launches could be a response to its successful hypersonic glide vehicle test last week.





